Criminals are using medicinal cannabis obtained over the internet to get around the requirements of drug treatment orders, the Launceston Magistrates Court has heard.
In one case a person on an order used a Victorian supplier, Hellomello, to get prescribed medicinal cannabis delivered to his door by a discreet courier. The defendant received seven grams for $180.
It is understood some people on orders get a medicinal cannabis prescription and then buy normal cannabis, containing the active constituent tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), and if questioned they tell police they have a prescription.
The magistrate who manages the court mandated diversion (CMD) program, Sharon Cure, has told the court that a response to the practice is still being developed.
Tasmania Police are urging that any medicinal cannabis prescriptions have to be filled by a local doctor so that any drug-seeking behaviour can be detected.
The interstate medicinal cannabis is also a problem for police when trying to detect drug driving because testing cannot tell the difference between medicinal cannabis and street cannabis.
Drug treatment orders enable an offender to avoid jail as long as they comply with the orders which include undergoing treatment for drug addiction and recording urine tests with no drugs present.
Participants may be imprisoned if they accumulate a defined number of positive tests to drugs.
Community Corrections Officers from the CMD program sought the cancellation of an offender's order in August.
"CMD is disappointed about the prescription for cannabis which he received though an online provider," an officer said.
"This is becoming a huge problem," Ms Cure replied.
"It's coming up over and over including in driving matters where people can legally obtain cannabis.
"This is the brave new world of cannabis where it can be obtained without a prescription.
"For him to hide behind an online prescription is not a good thing."
Ms Cure told the court formal advice had not yet been received.
"It is relatively easy to get online and word of that is spreading like wildfire," she said.
"The reality is we are a long way behind [with a policy]."
Ms Cure said she was inclined to direct that the defendant not smoke it.
The defendant's father told the court that the use of cannabis kept his son off methylamphetamine.
Ms Cure refused the CMD officer's application to cancel the man's drug treatment order saying she would make enquiries with interstate courts.
The court heard that the ordering system with internet suppliers was honesty-based and required online purchasers to declare that they do not have an addiction to opiates or other drugs.
On Tuesday a CMD officer said a woman on a DTO had obtained a prescription from Redcliffe Cannabis Clinic in Queensland for cannabis oil and flower.
"I am hoping to speak to the doctor who prescribed the medicinal cannabis but she is prescribed legally until the policy comes about," the officer said.
Ms Cure said that work was being done on the policy.
"My view is that people will need to get a local prescription and that online prescriptions do not meet the requirements of CMD," she said.
She told the defendant she would need to be referred to local doctor.
