Hopes of replicating Tasmania's best performance at the AFL National Inclusion Carnival are high after last year's third-placed finish.
Launceston's Justin Nilon, who will co-captain the team alongside Craig Blaschke, believed that this year's side set for Brisabne on Sunday could be even stronger than that.
"We've got a lot of new players and everyone's just really excited to get over there and give it our best crack," he said.
"Last year we knew we had the potential to cause Tassie havoc, which is always nice over there but to actually make division one for the first time ever [was amazing] and we only missed out on a grand final berth by a couple of points against Vic Metro and SA."
Among the new faces are Northern pair Kobe Arrowsmith and Brayden Cowell, while Nilon's fellow Launceston teammates Hayden Hill and Jordan Irwin have represented Tasmania several times.
"Kobe came away with us in February for the cricket and I managed to get him keen for the footy," Nilon said.
"He's a great young fella, absolutely amazing young man and we're looking forward to seeing him do his best over there.
"Brayden is an unbelievable basketballer, he's a bit like Scott Pendlebury as he apparently has a basketball background.
"At training, he puts in 100 per cent and has a crack, just like everyone in the team, they know how to play their role and do it to the best of their ability."
Launceston's Darrin Geard will coach the side, which features players from all across the state, with five North-West Coast representatives taking part in Jarratt Lamont (vice-captain), Chris Meale, Connor Bradley, Jordyn Blizzard and Todd Adams.
Teams from eight states and territories will compete in a lightning carnival format for the first two days before being split into division one and division two with 12 players from each side taking to the field.
Having played in all but one of Tasmania's teams at the carnival since they debuted in 2014, 27-year-old Nilon explained what keeps him coming back ahead of his last national event.
"It's not just the playing but it's making new mates and new friends that lasts a lifetime," he said.
"I've got so many friends from other states and obviously on the field, we're not friends, but after the game we catch up.
"It's just amazing to see that mainstream sporting codes like cricket, AFL, soccer are making a sport for everyone all around the world.
"It's just amazing that there's pathways for people with a disability to play at a state level."
Nilon thanked New Horizons Tasmania, AFL Tasmania and Launceston Football Club's Masters for their assistance ahead of the carnival.
