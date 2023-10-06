Launceston will have different look this Cricket North season.
Andy Gower, who led the Lions to two grand finals last season, stepped down during the off-season and the first-grade side will be without Daniel Smith (Trevallyn), Tom Gray (year off) and Jackson Miller (retired).
The club was stoked to sign Heath Clayton as coach for two years during pre-season and he's a well-respected former player.
He represented the Lions for 20 years, retiring about 15 years ago.
A warm character, the all-rounder gave a good-humoured response when asked if he was a batter or bowler during his playing days.
"I was mainly an opening batter, if Jade (Selby) my captain was about, I'd say I was under-bowled throughout my career but (I was) mainly a batter," he said with a laugh.
Since then his passion has been coaching and that has included his sons Archie, 17, and Noah, 15.
He said he had been involved in junior coaching the past five years.
Clayton was a Lions development coach last year, working with many young members of the club and was part of the fourth-grade premiership team.
"I really enjoyed that (formal coaching) side of things and then was approached this year with Andy Gower stepping down ... so I thought 'well, why not?'," he said.
Clayton explained this year he would be "more just focusing on coaching and working with the guys to get where we need to be".
With three experienced players departing, the coach is aware it's going to be a new line-up and spoke of the next group coming through.
"We've got Will Bennett and he's (captain) Cameron Lynch's deputy and we see him as a long-term leader of the club," he said.
"We've done a lot of work with the bowling group working together, so they've formed a really strong bond.
"And there's been some good banter at training with those guys, especially against the batters."
Launceston have the bye on Saturday and host Mowbray at NTCA no. 1 in a one-dayer next weekend.
