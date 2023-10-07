The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Launceston's first mayor, William Button, treads unique path to mayorship

By Julian Burgess
October 7 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston's first mayor William Button (inset), and the old Launceston Court House (centre), in a photograph taken by Stephen Spurling c1885. Pictures supplied, by QVMAG collection
Launceston's first mayor William Button (inset), and the old Launceston Court House (centre), in a photograph taken by Stephen Spurling c1885. Pictures supplied, by QVMAG collection

The election of William Button as Launceston's first mayor in 1853 capped a remarkable change of fortune for a former English brewer who had arrived in Van Diemen's Land under an assumed name.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.