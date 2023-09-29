The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Teenager rescues injured duck at Scottsdale duck park

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
Updated September 30 2023 - 8:36am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kyla Madden and Mrs Quackers. Pictures supplied.
Kyla Madden and Mrs Quackers. Pictures supplied.

A Scottsdale teenager has formed an unlikely friendship with a duck after helping to save the injured bird at Scottsdale duck park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charmaine Manuel

Charmaine Manuel

Journalist

Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.