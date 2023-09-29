A Scottsdale teenager has formed an unlikely friendship with a duck after helping to save the injured bird at Scottsdale duck park.
13-year-old Kyla Madden was at the lake with her friends on Sunday when they found a duck with fishing hook lodged near its mouth.
Kyla managed to catch the duck and found that the hook was attached to 4-6 metres of fishing wire.
"I just felt bad for the duck and I just wanted to help it because I didn't want it to die," she said
She brought over a friend of the family who dislodged the hook out of the bird's mouth.
Kyla and her family have been going down to the lake regularly to feed the duck which she has named Mrs Quackers.
Although wild, Mrs Quackers now appears to trust Kyla, isn't frightened to be held, and eats out of her hand.
"All the others are feral but she actually eats out of Kyla's hand," Kyla's mother Terri Madden said.
Although Mrs Quackers is now healing well, the two are concerned that someone in the area has not followed the 'No Fishing sign' installed near the lake.
The hook in Mrs Quackers mouth looked like a surf rig which is large enough to catch ocean fish, Mrs Madden said.
There are no fish in the lake and only eels and platypus, she said.
A fishing hook would be very dangerous for a platypus too, Mrs Madden said.
"It's just stupidity. It would be a massive fine because the platypus is highly protected."
Kyla's mother Terri Madden said the family were "massive animal lovers" and Kyla often jumped up at the chance to rescue injured animals.
Kyla has previously rescued birds, blue tongued lizards and raised a baby wombat for six months.
When she grows up, Kyla said she'd like to be a vet or wildlife carer.
A community member has reported the incident to the council, Mrs Madden said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.