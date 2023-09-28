The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Space history, art workshops, festivals and concerts

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
September 28 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
"Fruit Jellies," one of Katie Barron's works in the "Sweet Escape" exhibition at Sawtooth Gallery. Picture supplied.
"Fruit Jellies," one of Katie Barron's works in the "Sweet Escape" exhibition at Sawtooth Gallery. Picture supplied.

Painting lollies: workshop with Katie Barron

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charmaine Manuel

Charmaine Manuel

Journalist

Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.