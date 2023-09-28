Painting lollies: workshop with Katie Barron
September 30
Join artist Katie Barron to learn how to create vibrant and delicious-looking lollipop paintings.
Whether you're a beginner or an experienced painter, this workshop is perfect for anyone who is ready to dive into the world of painting lollies.
Guided by local artist Katie Barron, explore a variety of textures and colours through painting a selection of delectable lollies.
You will learn to create the illusion of glossy and sugary textures by the manipulation of oil paint on a two-dimensional canvas. Art Gallery at Royal Park, 10.30am to 12.30pm, tickets via QVMAG website
World Space Week: Seeing the Unseen Sky with Kerrie Dougherty
October 1
Celebrate World Space Week with space historian Kerrie Dougherty OAM as she explores the fascinating stories of Australian contributions to space science.
In the early days of the Space Age, very little was known about the characteristics of the upper atmosphere or the environment of space. High altitude research balloons and sub-orbital sounding rockets were the only way to explore these largely unknown regions and detect electromagnetic wavelengths that were screened from us on Earth by our protective ionosphere.
Researchers from the University of Tasmania and other Australian institutions made important contributions to early space science research, revealing an array of new phenomena, including significant discoveries in X-ray astronomy.
Australian researchers continue to make important contributions to space science today. Museum at Inveresk, 2.30pm to 3.30pm, tickets via QVMAG website
Immersive soundscape and storytelling from Pacific Islands: Lila Meleisea
October 7
Join musician Lila Meleisea at QVMAG for an immersive soundscape experience within the exhibition Mariw Minaral (Spiritual Patterns).
Through soundscape storytelling Meleisea will create a sensorial link to Alick Tipoti's stories from the Sea. First, explore the exhibition in silence. Then, as sound and the stories comes into the space, choose to either stand still, sit or move around the space to experience the exhibition and music in different ways.
As the stories unfold, you will have the opportunity to draw, write, play and share your thoughts with the musician and other participants. Art Gallery at Royal Park, 2pm to 3pm, tickets via QVMAG website Saturday 7 October
A Festival Called George
October 6-8
A Festival Called George returns for its second year bringing ten bands and 15 brewers and distillers to St Helens
The three day event promises fine craft beer for enthusiasts, brewers, distillers and musicians. There'll be plenty of bands with many combing from Tasmania's East coast.
Brewers like Manchild Brewing, Bicheno Brewing Co, Penguin Brewing and Little Green Men are part of this year's program alongside performances from Clair Anne Taylor Band, The Stitch and Ray Singline & The Trawldogs.
A full event schedule and tickets can be found at the A Festival Called George website.
Tasmanian Poetry Festival
October 6-8
Literature lovers will have the chance to enjoy the best poetry from around the country, with the return of the Tasmanian Poetry Festival. Now in its 39th year, the festival continues to draw acclaimed Tasmanian poets as well as guest speakers from the mainland.
Alongside open mics, musical performances and workshops is the prized Launceston Poetry Cup, where poets will have one minute to win the crowd over with their work at the Earl Arts Centre.
The Tasmanian Poetry festival runs October 6 to 8, with a full lineup and tickets available online at taspoetryfest.org.
My Story Suitcase: a miniature workshop for Seniors
October 18-19
Join this two-day workshop to create an individual art piece. Craft together a miniature world into your suitcase that represents who you are, where you have been and what you have seen - real or imagined. It will be a symbolic story of your life and a memento of your life's journey so far.
You can bring along small objects that hold some meaning to you such as photographs, figurines, and anything else you would like to use in your art piece (remember it will need to fit into your small suitcase - about the size of a shoebox).
The workshops will be run over two consecutive days (to allow for drying times for paper-mâché) and will be held from 10.30-12.30 each day in the Creativity Centre at QVMAG Royal Park Art Gallery. For seniors and their grandchildren ages 12+
Borderlands by Van Diemen's Band
October 25
Van Diemen's Band invites you to explore the historic borderlands of Europe. For centuries, generations of composers wrote music as their homelands changed ownership under their feet. Cultural overlaps at the border fringes created a fascinating musical backdrop to the tumult of the Thirty Years War and the meeting of cultures at the edges of the Holy Roman and Ottoman Empires.
Julia Fredersdorff, artistic director/violin, has curated a programme that explores the sublime simplicity of music of the early baroque period. The concert also features a new commissioned work by by Donald Nicolson, written especially for the programme. At the Scottsdale Mechanics' Institute Hall at 6pm
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.