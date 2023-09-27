A former Cressy District High School student has risen through the ranks of Longford's JBS factory to become the company's first female plant manager.
Blaze Barker visited the factory on a school pathways visit in 2006, and joined as a casual worker in the following school holidays.
Ms Barker's new role at JBS Australia - Australia's biggest meat processing company - comes on the back of 16 years rising through the ranks.
"You absolutely need to be an advocate for yourself and be open to learning along the way as you pave your own path," she said.
"I encourage others in the industry to be proactive, raise their hands for new opportunities, and actively seek avenues for upskilling," she said.
RELATED: Inspired to Blaze a trail
JBS' Southern operations manager Sean Naden said he hoped Ms Barker's appointment would inspire more women to enter the industry.
"[Blaze] is a trailblazer who will motivate young women to enter meat processing with a go-getter attitude and eyes open to the career avenues available in our industry," he said.
"Blaze's leadership and enthusiasm will no doubt inspire more women to enter meat processing and take advantage of the career opportunities available."
Ms Barker holds a diploma in meat processing, is an active Rotary member, and supporter of Launceston Rugby Club and the Longford Netball Club.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.