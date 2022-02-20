news, local-news,

A group of Tasmanians have completed their journey into becoming the state's next leaders by participating in a program focused on inspiring the next generation of leaders. Recently, 24 of Tasmania's brightest upcoming leaders graduated from the acclaimed Tasmanian Leaders Program ready to make positive change across the state. Participants in the 15th Tasmanian Leaders Program took on the knowledge and determination gained throughout 2021 to lead positive and lasting change in their diverse areas of interest. Described as a life-changing journey, the Tasmania Leaders Program enhances the connectivity and leadership capacity of its participants. READ MORE: Listen in: Triple zero dispatcher saves life of Kings Meadows man More than 300 Tasmanians have completed the program since it began 16 years ago. Recent graduate Blaze Barker had never heard of the program before it was recommended to her. "My HR manager had previously done the program and he sent me the applications two days before it closed and I downloaded the program information and it was really in depth," she said. "It seemed like a really personal journey and I wrote back to my HR manager and said, 'I can't do this, there is a lot in it'. I sent if off thinking it would be nice to get in and then I received an email asking me to do a Zoom meeting which was pretty daunting. "I've never had a job interview in my life and it was quite intense and luckily enough, I got offered a position which was incredibly exciting." Ms Barker said that the program would help her move forward in her career. "I am the food safety quality manager at JBS Longford. I've been there since high school," she said. "I had a bit of a different background than other people in the program, which I found challenging at times. "In my role I am a male-dominated industry, so I'm really keen to take the next step in empowering the young females that are coming through. "It's not just as men's industry and I am keen to expand it to younger women." Ms Barker said that she was still comprehending everything she learnt while taking part in the program. "We are told during the program that it will be really hard to say everything that we experienced and learnt because it was just so jam packed," she said. READ MORE: Mask-wearing to continue in Tasmania for the next month "I'm still digesting a lot of it and reflecting on the things I learnt and working my way through everything I experienced. "There were certain things that hit me harder and made me realise moving forward where I sit in the community and as well as my professional career, and where I want to be and what sort of leader I want to be in my business and life." Ms Barker said she was a proud Tasmanian and loved the focus on leaders across the state doing great things. "Leader is such a big word and I think it just highlighted the fact that everyone in our group is a leader in some way shape or form," she said. "That's what we need in Tasmania to make the change, I am born and raised in Tasmania and have no desire to leave the state I love it here. "I think the program validated my feelings of wanting to stay in Tasmania. There is a preconception that you need to leave the state to do something worthwhile, that isn't true." READ MORE: Plans drop for what could be Launceston's newest roof-top bar The program is intentionally diverse and draws participants from all areas of Tasmania. It challenges participants to examine and explore their viewpoints to encourage new thinking. Participants must also work together to deliver a project that will increase Tasmania's socio-economic vibrancy. Tasmanian Leaders chief executive Angela Driver said graduates of the program come away feeling motivated, more confident in their abilities and more aware of the range of issues relevant to Tasmania's future. "In the current environment, the need for agile and dynamic leadership in the private, public and not-for-profit sectors is essential for prosperity," she said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/146432937/5a792ca0-7e1d-4d03-a48a-bf1cbab2260f.jpeg/r753_748_3871_2510_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg