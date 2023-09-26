The Examiner
YOUR SAY: Dutton preaching ignorance to our kids

September 27 2023 - 9:08am
PETER Dutton is a role model for our students with his "If you don't know, say no" slogan. In classrooms more and more students are saying no to set lesson tasks. If the teacher tries to help them with the task it's not uncommon for the student to walk out of the classroom. When one of the country's leaders is telling us ignorance is a good thing, what hope is there for our future?

