Dutton preaching ignorance to our kids

PETER Dutton is a role model for our students with his "If you don't know, say no" slogan. In classrooms more and more students are saying no to set lesson tasks. If the teacher tries to help them with the task it's not uncommon for the student to walk out of the classroom. When one of the country's leaders is telling us ignorance is a good thing, what hope is there for our future?
Jane Lewis, Pipers Brook
SATURDAY'S article in The Examiner by John Hanscombe, "High anxiety accompanies high temperatures" was very powerful. As we prepare for worsening bushfires, I strongly encourage everyone reading this letter to read John's article - especially our politicians and powerful decision makers.
John described his family's experience as "climate refugees" in the horror of the 2019/20 mega fires. He also refers to "the ignored warnings" of climate science.
We might have a change of government in Canberra, but they continue to approve new coal, oil and gas projects and subsidise fossil fuel industries with more than $10 billion of public money every year.
Climate scientists agree that our emissions are not decreasing fast enough to give us a half decent chance of a safe climate. Our local MPs and Senators are making choices right now that fail to protect us all from the worst ravages of a climate collapse. If they aren't acting in our best interests, who are they serving? Surely they don't care more about their fossil fuel donors and mates, than we voters - or do they?
Hugh MacDonald, Burnie
IN WHAT way does the October referendum divide our community any more than the frequent elections for state, local and federal representation?
To criticise the referendum on this basis is to deny our democratic values.
Vote as you see fit after you've had a good think about what each side is saying and the values they represent.
As for red herrings: my favourite is about colonisation. In that spirit I warn that the Battle of Hastings also took place on the 14th October.
Mitchell Dabelstein, Launceston
WHILE we are considering the removal of the statue of William Crowther for his macabre action with William Lanne's head, let's also think about renaming the bridge in Launceston named after John Batman who was notorious for his hunting parties, killing as many of the Aboriginal people as he could when martial law was declared against the local tribes and a bounty was introduced.
In 1830 the government was paying the equivalent of $20 a head for Aboriginal adults and $10 for children.
This was very profitable for Batman, the bounty paid for these killings made him a rich man. He did not suffer in his lifetime for his bigotry and murderous activity, but now it's high time for the name of the bridge to be changed.
Beris Hansberry, Goulds Country
SEEING support for the Voice slipping across Australia is deeply disappointing. Sadly, it seems that fear and aversion to change are capturing our hearts and minds. What happened to our national spirit of mateship and giving each other a fair go? During COVID, communities across Australia came together and made drastic changes to protect the health and well-being of fellow Australians. No one doubts that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders have been poorly treated and continue to be marginalised. So why not take this once in a generation opportunity to listen to, recognise, and subsequently improve the well-being of our indigenous neighbours? As the one-page Uluru Statement from the Heart explains, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders simply "seek to be heard". Who are we to deny them that right?
Amy Hiller, Kew
SUGGESTIONS that those favouring the No vote are believing misinformation, or are racist, insults general intelligence. The reason is more a lack of information.
People are generally empathetic to others but the Yes advocates have over-played the historical grief hand and it is being seen as disingenuous. Well done Senator Price to call it out.
Contrary to advocates, the Voice offers nothing new to solve problems.
The refusal of the Government to investigate the current waste of funds on indigenous organisations is shameful. It could uncover why progress is not being made, be far less expensive and a lot simpler and more helpful than any bureaucratic advisory Voice.
John Coulson, Dilston
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.