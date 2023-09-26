Dutton preaching ignorance to our kids

SEEING support for the Voice slipping across Australia is deeply disappointing. Sadly, it seems that fear and aversion to change are capturing our hearts and minds. What happened to our national spirit of mateship and giving each other a fair go? During COVID, communities across Australia came together and made drastic changes to protect the health and well-being of fellow Australians. No one doubts that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders have been poorly treated and continue to be marginalised. So why not take this once in a generation opportunity to listen to, recognise, and subsequently improve the well-being of our indigenous neighbours? As the one-page Uluru Statement from the Heart explains, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders simply "seek to be heard". Who are we to deny them that right?

