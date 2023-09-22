The Examiner
OPINION: There is no such thing as a progressive No vote

By Cassandra Pybus
September 23 2023 - 7:00am
Cassandra Pybus
Cassandra Pybus

Requesting a voice to parliament has a long and sorrowful history for the First People of Australia. At the first federal parliament in Canberra, opened on 9 May 1927 by the Duke of York (later King George VI), two Wiradjuri elders, known as Jimmy Clements and John Noble, walked 93 miles from the shameful Brungle Aboriginal Station to voice their sovereign rights. No-one listened.

