No is always a regressive response, as I learnt at the last referendum for an Australian Republic. My naive political calculation was that the sizeable Progressive No vote, for which I had campaigned, would be taken into consideration as an expression of true republican ideals when formulating a better model for the next referendum. The progressive votes were subsumed into the vote of monarchists and imperialists to convince successive governments that Republic was out of reach in reign of the Queen. Now it looks to be off the table for the reign of her heir, so I won't get another the chance to vote for a Republic.

