The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Opinion

OPINION: You're the Voice, believe that we can make it better

By Penny Wong
September 15 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Penny Wong.
Penny Wong.

"This time, we know we all can stand together with the power to be powerful, believing we can make it better."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.