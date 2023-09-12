Prosthetic limbs have been binned at Tasmanian hospitals on at least two occasions, pausing the lives of the men affected and raising questions about practices within prosthetic services.
In the state's parliament this morning, Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff apologised to one of the individuals and said services must be improved within Prosthetic Services Tasmania.
East Coast man Doug Bishton, a double amputee, has spent two years in a wheelchair after one of his prosthetic legs was binned at the North West Regional Hospital.
"It is totally unacceptable. I apologise for his experience," Mr Rockliff said.
Meanwhile, Smithton man Christopher Wells trialled a new ankle and knee joint in December, but when he went to get his old prosthetics back, they had gone missing.
Labor health spokeswoman Anita Dow wondered how many other Tasmanians may have been impacted similarly and called for a statewide investigation.
"It is completely unacceptable and outrageous that the Rockliff Government is losing prosthetic limbs and leaving it months, or in some cases years, to apologise or rectify the issue," Ms Dow said.
"Despite both men raising complaints on several occasions, no action was taken to replace these prostheses and give their lives back," she said.
"The government must accept that both men's quality of life has been severely impacted because of their negligence and provide the prostheses they need to get on with their lives...and seriously consider whether compensation is warranted."
Mr Rockliff said one of the individuals was fitted with a new prosthesis in August, and a second appointment had been made.
He said a review would be conducted to ensure the binning of someone's prosthetic "never happens again".
"We will reach out ...to see how else we can support him in these circumstances."
