An independent review of the Launceston General Hospital's emergency department will be expanded to capture all four of the state's public hospitals.
Labor successfully moved a motion in parliament last week for a review of Launceston's emergency department which was opposed by the government and independent John Tucker, but supported by the rest of the crossbench.
Health Minister Guy Barnett argued during debate on the motion a review wasn't needed as a parliamentary inquiry had already been established to look at patient transfer at the state's hospitals.
Now he has announced that the review would look at operations at all public emergency departments.
We know emergency departments are a real pinch point in our health care system," Mr Barnett said.
We have an ever-growing number of presentations, many of which are not emergencies and could be treated elsewhere.
We need to make sure resourcing, work practices, communication and hospital flow strategies are the best they possibly can be.
Safety and quality expert Professor Debora Picone will lead the review alongside a nursing expert and an expert nominated by the Australasian College for Emergency Medicine.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.