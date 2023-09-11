The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tasmania's public emergency departments the subject of new review

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
September 12 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Launceston General Hospital's emergency department has previously been described by the Australian Medical Association as like a warzone.
The Launceston General Hospital's emergency department has previously been described by the Australian Medical Association as like a warzone.

An independent review of the Launceston General Hospital's emergency department will be expanded to capture all four of the state's public hospitals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.