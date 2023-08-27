The Examiner
Faraday Street, Ravenswood closed while police investigate fatal crash

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated August 28 2023 - 7:54am, first published 7:27am
Police are investigating a fatal crash at Faraday Street, Ravenswood. File picture
Police say a man died and a woman is in hospital after a car hit a power pole at Ravenswood.

