Police say a man died and a woman is in hospital after a car hit a power pole at Ravenswood.
The single-vehicle crash happened about 3.23am on Monday, August 28 when the vehicle left the roadway and hit the pole at Faraday Street.
Police say the 36-year-old man was declared dead at the scene, while the 36-year-old woman was taken to Launceston General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Specialist investigators are at the scene, and police say investigations into the cause of the crash are expected to take much of the day.
Faraday Street will be closed between the Magnet Street and Faulkner Road roundabouts until the investigations are complete, and police ask motorists to avoid the area.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.