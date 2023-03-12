Touring artists, Mac Point and an AFL team: Stadiums boss talks Tassie's big issues

The same chain of events that saw US rock heavyweights Foo Fighters play a sold-out show in Geelong could be replicated in Tasmania.
That's the view of Michael Malouf, the man who once chaired the Kardinia Park Stadium Trust and is now charged with managing Tasmania's five biggest entertainment venues.
Facilitating Geelong's highest night-time spending on record, the show was announced just nine days in advance, but the decisions that made it possible stretch much further back.
Contemplating the possibilities for bringing the world's top artists to Tasmania as debate rages over whether a $715 million stadium should be built in Hobart, Stadiums Tasmania's inaugural chairman recalled how Geelong made itself a viable stop-off for touring bands.
"One of the first things we did at Kardinia Park, we met with all the promoters - [the late Michael] Gudinski, Live Nation, they're the ones who brought Harry Styles out," Mr Malouf said.
"We had a couple of meetings with them about what we could do in Geelong to bring major events to the region and they told us what we needed to do.
"A lot of those initiatives they asked for we built."
The Killers, Ed Sheeran, Sting and Lorde were among a host of big-name artists who played shows in every Australian state bar Tasmania this summer.
There are many reasons the Apple Isle is consistently left off the touring map, but none Mr Malouf considers insurmountable.
"It is a small market, but it's very possible," he said.
"You need to make it as easy as possible for those bands to come to Tasmania in different venues, and if we get them to a venue, say in Hobart, then it's not such a big deal to get that band to Launceston.
"It's a matter of finding out what they really need to come here, then you've got to have a government behind you that would underwrite some things, and that happens in every state.
"The Foo Fighters didn't come to Geelong because they made money out of it, the government underwrote them to a certain degree because [of the] economics and enhanced reputation."
Mr Malouf said the success of A Day on the Green proved there were opportunities for regional areas to secure major acts without a stadium, but considered a purpose-built venue in Hobart the state's strongest opportunity to entice acts across Bass Strait.
"That would attract the artists and promoters if it's built to facilitate them specifically, and they've got the opportunity to do that at the start."
Hawthorn is locked in to play four home games at UTAS Stadium for the next three seasons.
The direction of AFL in Launceston beyond that will be decided by the fate of the proposed Tasmanian team, which in turn hangs off the proposed stadium at Macquarie Point.
Should it join the AFL for season 2027, a Tasmanian team would likely split its home games between UTAS and Bellerive Oval for two years before reverting to a 7-4 split between Macquarie Point and UTAS.
It is understood Launceston would also host AFLW and VFL clashes, while new Hawks president Andy Gowers has expressed interest in hosting an annual Hawthorn-Tasmania game in the North.
Stadiums Tasmania wants the venue used as regularly as possible, whether it be for sport, arts or entertainment.
"We'd be hopeful that if the AFL and a licence AFLW [come through] we would have Hawthorn at least until the new team is up and running and hopefully beyond," Mr Malouf said.
"We'll be making sure that everything is done to improve and maintain content at UTAS and potentially leveraging off all the other venues.
"That's where we'll work with Events Tasmania and the Tasmanian government to ensure what comes to UTAS is as good as it's ever been, if not better."
Public interest gravitates towards Macquarie Point, but Mr Malouf is very clear about one thing.
Stadiums Tasmania's primary focus - and indeed only focus until a new stadium is handed into its care - is the state's five existing venues.
UTAS Stadium, likely be the first venue transferred to Stadiums Tasmania management, is about to begin a $65 million upgrade that will add 1000 seats and an entertainment precinct.
The Silverdome, considered by some to be Tasmania's 'white elephant', should also move quickly as an inter-governmental transfer. The Prospect venue is regularly used for netball, expos and cycling, and Mr Malouf believes it has great potential.
"I was blown away when I went to the JackJumpers game and saw people parked and walking all the way there," he said.
"The excitement generated in the stadium even though they were losing and they lost ... I could see this is an exceptional community asset and it is under a roof which is a really good asset to have as well.
"We've got to look for ways to make the two venues complement each other in the North - I know the manager down there's got some really good ideas on how it might happen."
Stadiums Tasmania will also manage Penguin's Dial Park, Mystate Bank Arena and Bellerive Oval, which is home to Cricket Tasmania, Clarence Football Club and hosts four North Melbourne AFL games a year.
It is unclear how Bellerive's usage will change should a new southern stadium come to fruition, but Mr Malouf is confident it won't be short of uses.
"There's an issue everywhere, and I'd be surprised if it's not the same here, that there's not enough sport grounds," he said.
'If a new stadium happens and new club happens then they're going to have to have an elite training facility which the AFL have promised millions towards and the state government as well.
"Where that goes, we don't know."
The Macquarie Point stadium has become the state's hottest political topic.
Polling in December indicated two thirds of Tasmanians did not support the project, while a cost-benefit analysis showed the stadium would return just 50 cents for every dollar spent.
The stadium's business case revealed the project would generate $2.2 billion in economic activity and create 4200 jobs.
The AFL played its final card last month when chief executive Gillon McLachlan visited Hobart to announce a $360 million package for a new Tasmanian team.
The fate of the stadium - and indeed the team - appear to rest on securing $240 million of funding in May's federal budget.
"I've watched the debate and it's pretty intense," Mr Malouf said.
"There's a lot of people that don't support the stadium, but they all support the team. Gil McLachlan made it clear at the lunch that the stadium is part of the deal and we've said that all along, but he also said it's really close.
"I just got a sense of optimism from Gil, a sense of optimism that it's close. It's probably closer than it's ever been."
Many Tasmanians have expressed concerns about spending $375 million from the state purse in the midst of ongoing health and housing pressures.
Having seen Geelong come close giving up their 11 home games to the MCG - "that would have been catastrophic for the community" - Mr Malouf believes Tasmanians won't regret the investment.
"I understand the reasons [people are against it], but if you look at what a new stadium at Mac Point could do for that part of Hobart ... it'll become the anchor of a major new precinct that's going to be linked into everything and generate urban renewal.
"A conference centre, hotels, residential developments and the like - that's going to be transformational for Hobart. It's going to require a lot of skill and expertise to make sure all this works, but if it works the opportunities are huge.
"I do understand the arguments against it, but from what I see ... once you've got that facility, playing games there, the last thing you want to see is that not happening."
Stadiums Tasmania has appointed a full board - "as good a board [as anywhere] in Australia" - and is searching the country and beyond for its inaugural chief executive.
It is hoped the state's five main venues will be under Stadiums Tasmania ownership by October.
And in the next two months, the biggest question facing Tasmanian sport may well be answered.
"If the licence comes for AFL and AFLW - that's an amazingly transformational moment for Tasmania to have its own AFL team," Mr Malouf said.
"I don't think anybody in Australia wouldn't be supporting that."
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
