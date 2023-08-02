A former jockey's drunken scooter ride landed him in the Launceston Magistrates Court on August 2.
Kyle Kenneth Maskiell, 23, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the direction of a police officer and resisting a police officer.
Police prosecutor Luke Murfitt-Cowen said on June 6, 2023, at 11.10pm police saw Maskiell riding a single scooter with another person on York Street in Launceston.
Mr Murfitt-Cowen said when police attempted to talk to Maskiell he dumped the scooter and fled down York Street, pushing pedestrians who were lined up outside Bakers Lane out of his way.
Police apprehended Maskiell as he got into a taxi, advising him to leave Launceston's CBD for eight hours.
Despite this, Maskiell reportedly started to walk back into the CBD.
Mr Murfitt-Cowen said police asked Maskiell to leave again, twice, before he began to debate the issue with them.
The court heard Maskiell told the officer, "I thought you were a nice guy, but you're nothing but a c---head".
Mr Murfitt-Cowen said Maskiell resisted arrest, pushed the officer and attempted to pull away from being handcuffed.
Maskiell, who represented himself in court, said he had been drinking on the night in question.
Magistrate Simon Brown said Maskiell had "a number of opportunities to leave the CBD" on the night of the offence but "refused to do so".
Mr Brown said offences like this were sadly commonplace, especially when alcohol was involved.
Mr Brown convicted Maskiell of both charges and fined him $800.
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
