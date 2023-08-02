The Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Kyle Kenneth Maskiell fined for resisting a police officer

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
Updated August 3 2023 - 1:34pm, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kyle Kenneth Maskiell, 23, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the direction of a police officer and resisting a police officer. Supplied picture
Kyle Kenneth Maskiell, 23, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the direction of a police officer and resisting a police officer. Supplied picture

A former jockey's drunken scooter ride landed him in the Launceston Magistrates Court on August 2.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.