What would the cost be to terminate AFL deal?

I AM fighting cancer at the moment. The Tasmanian health system is shocking, the staff and doctors are wonderful but they can only do so much, they need more staff and doctors and equipment. The equipment needs to be spread out more around the state and more of it because not having enough is part of the reason there is long waiting times. It's not just one area its all over the hospitals, I am also on dialysis three times a week and my unit is struggling to cope but they do a wonderful job and manage, the government needs to wake up to themselves and see what's going on around them and stop burying their heads in the sand.

