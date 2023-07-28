What would the cost be to terminate AFL deal?

WOULD be interesting to find out from the new Minister for Stadiums what would be the penalty to be paid to the AFL if the contract was terminated. Perhaps Daniel Andrews could be employed on a consultancy basis to negotiate the exit.
Brian Walker, South Launceston
AUGUST 7-13 is Homelessness Week, a time to draw attention to the problem of homelessness and the solutions.
The theme of Homelessness Week, "It's time to end homelessness," is a reminder that it is within our power to achieve, if we band together.
We know the situation is dire. The persistent housing and homelessness crisis has escalated to an emergency. Rents and mortgages are rapidly increasing, and affordable homes are scarce.
The 2021 census found that 1 in 200 were homeless. These numbers keep rising.
Mission Australia's newest report A Safe Place to Call Home revealed a 26 per cent increase in demand for our homelessness services over the past three years.
In a wealthy country like Australia, access to housing is a human right we should have no trouble guaranteeing.
Leading drivers of homelessness, including poverty, family violence, and the lack of affordable housing must be addressed.
Government, business, communities, and individuals all have a role.
Almost 1 million new social and affordable homes will be needed over the next 20 years.
Let's all do our part to call time on homelessness.
Stephen Dimsey, Community Development Manager Tasmania
I AM fighting cancer at the moment. The Tasmanian health system is shocking, the staff and doctors are wonderful but they can only do so much, they need more staff and doctors and equipment. The equipment needs to be spread out more around the state and more of it because not having enough is part of the reason there is long waiting times. It's not just one area its all over the hospitals, I am also on dialysis three times a week and my unit is struggling to cope but they do a wonderful job and manage, the government needs to wake up to themselves and see what's going on around them and stop burying their heads in the sand.
Anne Bennett, George Town
IT'S disappointing to see another company switching to self checkout. Coles Newstead is just part of a multinational company where profits go overseas and which no doubt receive generous federal government assistance. Companies like Coles are now following the insipid course that banks have and continue to have, on non personal services. Each no longer provides services customers require. Where once, these huge conglomerates chased the customer fiercely through incentives for customer partnerships, they now dictate the cold corporate policy of "if you don't like it, tough luck"! I will never use the self check-out and will always use face to face interactions with staff. People of similar ilk should boycott such establishments and do business elsewhere where possible.
Raymond Harvey, Claremont
AUSTRALIA'S recent announcement to export military carriers to Germany does not seem to be a thoughtful decision for world peace?
Kenneth Gregson, Swansea
WHY would the state government worry or need to amalgamate town councils, when they appear to be stripping away some of the fundamental roles of councils by stealth?
Since when has politics not affected rules based decisions, whether at the federal, state or council level, especially in planning matters?
Maybe the long term goal of the government is the abolition of local government completely!
Bob Taylor, Trevallyn
IN 1938, British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain signed an agreement to resolve differences with Adolf Hitler. Chamberlain failed to understand Hitler's true intentions and to heed the warnings. Less than a year later, the world was at war. Now in 2023, the Greek Prime Minister has stated his country is at war with intense wildfires that have devastated the region. This time the enemy is global warming. Like Chamberlain who failed to understand the gravity of the situation at the time, our leaders today are not heeding the warnings.
Anna O'Hara, Wanniassa, ACT
I'M confused. With all these gangland slayings in Sydney, I'm at a loss to figure out how these people are finding the weapons to kill their enemies. Since the Port Arthur shootings, John Howard took away all the guns. Oh yeah, only law abiding citizens were required to surrender their arms.
Daniel Stephens, Youngtown
