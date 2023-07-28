The Examiner
YOUR SAY: What would the cost be to terminate AFL deal?

July 28 2023 - 10:03am
WOULD be interesting to find out from the new Minister for Stadiums what would be the penalty to be paid to the AFL if the contract was terminated. Perhaps Daniel Andrews could be employed on a consultancy basis to negotiate the exit.

