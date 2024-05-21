Two fires in 600 metres: TFS fight back-to-back Newnham blazes

UPDATE 1.15PM:
Firefighters were still clearing up a house fire in Newnham when they were called to a second structure fire 600 metres up the road.
A garage was on fire at the rear of a property when crews arrived about 1pm.
TFS said the second fire was being "controlled and contained".
EARLIER:
Emergency services are on the scene of a house fire in Newnham.
Fire crews were called to George Town Road, near the Alanvale roundabout, about 12.10pm.
The blaze has been extinguished, but three fire crews and police remain at the scene.
The front of the home appears to have sustained the worst of the damage.
The cause of the fire has not yet been disclosed.
Motorists have been asked to avoid the area - or expect delays - until the scene clears.
