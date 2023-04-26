The Tassie Tigers women's team will have a new leader this Hockey One season in Tim Strapp.
Strapp has led the Tasmanian Institute of Sport's hockey program since August 2021, was an assistant to Tim Doerner last year, coached the Victorian Vipers in 2015-2018 and Hockey Club Melbourne to a second-place finish in the 2019 Hockey One season.
"I'm looking forward to leading the program this year. There has been great work done over the last few years, especially in the culture space," he said.
"We have a solid depth of talent coming through which I am looking forward to seeing improve again this year.
"There is also a group of more experienced athletes who could and should contribute to the group. I don't think the answer is to always looking younger - finding the balance in our squad is important."
Strapp's team finished seventh last season, while the men's side - who have stuck with coach Stephen McMullen - finished just outside the top four.
"Achievement wise, anything other than playing in finals is a failure for us - it's that simple," McMullen said.
"There are also some great young players that we want to transition into the group, I am very excited to see further development of players such as Max Larkin, Ollie Pritchard, Tyler McDonald and Ruben Hoey.
"We need to develop our forwards and potentially find some help from overseas in this area."
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
