What started as a regular night out for dinner turned into something special rather quickly for Lucy Cooper.
The 20-year-old checked her emails and found out she was named in the Tassie Tigers' squad for the upcoming Hockey One season.
Cooper said it was unexpected, as was making the extended squad of 27, despite a positive chat with Tigers coach Luke Doerner.
"He said it would be quite beneficial if I came down for some trainings in Hobart, so I went down there for one of their trainings and did the conditioning and everything," Cooper said.
"Soon after that, it was announced, which was really good."
Last year saw Cooper named in a 10-player extended training squad, selected alongside the main 20-player one, despite last year's campaign being cancelled due to COVID-19.
That selection became the source of motivation for higher honours.
"I feel like it was always a goal for myself after last year being picked in the extended squad and it was sort of the step up from that," Cooper said.
"I've enjoyed playing GNL and getting down to Premier League when I can in Hobart but it was kind of the next step up, also from 21s being recently as well."
In making the squad, Cooper will be joined by fellow Greater Northern League talents Kiah Williams (South Launceston) and Madison Clark (West Devonport), while Sarah McCambridge, Raeleigh Phillips and Madeline Murphy have also spent time in the competition.
The former Exeter High School student didn't take up the sport until late, playing with mum Diane's club Tamar Churinga until they left the GNL women's competition in 2017.
Her first state nod came when she was named as a train-on in her under-13s year before gaining selection for the under-16s at the Pacific School Games in 2017.
She was a mainstay in junior sides from then, although several were cancelled through COVID, most recently playing at the under-21s carnival in July.
Cooper's next game of hockey will be a grand final, with the Penguins taking on South Launceston in the GNLW decider for the second year in a row on Saturday.
"Our team has been doing pretty well after coming off a grand final loss last year," she said.
"We were in the fourth position [last year] so we had to really work our way to get into the grand final, which was really exciting. Building on that from this year ... being able to win some games with the team has been really good and I've been happy with how I've been playing.
"It's always been a rivalry between us and coming off a win, a draw, a loss and another loss, it will sure be interesting next week."
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
