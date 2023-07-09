Tasmania has claimed a memorable victory in the under-18 men's national hockey championships.
The side completed a perfect unbeaten campaign with a 5-2 win over Queensland in the final on home soil at the state hockey centre in Hobart.
The victory was extra special for Launceston City product Oliver Stebbings who was instrumental in the team's success, scored his sixth goal of the campaign in the final and was named player of the tournament.
"It feels completely unbelievable to win at home in front of such a supportive crowd," said Stebbings, who now plays for North West Grads.
"The atmosphere was incredible around the team, it felt like everyone was playing for the team and the culture was fantastic
"Hopefully this brings a lot of attention to Tasmanian hockey and hammers home the fact we are not a small state competing against big teams, we are a big team."
The victory represents a rare national team triumph for Tasmania and was warmly received by the state's hockey fraternity with two-time Olympian Tim Deavin among those to pass on congratulations.
Co-coached by Tim Strapp and Ben Read, the men's side went through the tournament undefeated.
After a perfect campaign of five straight wins in their pool, Tassie beat South Australia 4-1 in the semi-finals with a hat-trick from Oscar Sproule before seeing off Queensland in the decider with goals in all four quarters.
Stebbings gave them a fifth-minute lead before a hat-trick from captain Max Johnstone with Oscar Sproule completing the scoring.
Sproule, of University, would finish as the tournament's second-highest scorer with nine goals. Johnstone, of DiamondBacks, hit eight and was named player of the final.
Playing in the backline, Stebbings was a key weapon in the side's arsenal as he delivered a succession of lofted passes over the crowded midfield.
Stebbings was captain of the Tassie under-16 side which claimed a bronze medal at the Hobart-based School Sport Australia tournament in August 2022, after which he made the All-Australian under-17 boys' hockey team. He was also named player of the tournament for the under-15s when the SSA event was held in Bathurst in 2021.
"No state could hold off our endless scoring options, or break our rock solid defence," beamed Hockey Tasmania on Facebook.
South Australia beat Western Australia Gold 4-3 to take the bronze medal.
