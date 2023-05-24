There were mixed fortunes for Tasmanian hockey players in the latest Kookaburras squad.
A 20-player squad has been selected for FIH Pro League matches against the Netherlands and Belgium to be played in Europe from June 8-20.
Tokyo Olympians and Commonwealth Games gold medallists Eddie Ockenden and Josh Beltz both made the cut but fellow Hobartians Jack Welch and Beltz's younger brother Hayden missed out.
Ockenden, 35, remains Australia's record appearance-holder with 420 while Josh Beltz, 27, has 93 to his name.
Welch and Hayden Beltz, both 25, had featured in April's FIH Pro League 'mini tournament' in Christchurch but were among nine changes made by head coach Colin Batch.
Although impressed by what he saw from that group, Batch is eager to see what level other players are at during the European tour as he looks to identify his best team for the all-important Oceania Cup, which doubles as Olympic qualifiers, in August.
Included in the squad for Europe are five established Kookaburras who have been based abroad over the past two months.
Tim Brand, Tom Craig, Matt Dawson, Blake Govers and Jeremy Hayward have been playing club hockey in Europe and will join up with the Kookaburras' travelling party for the FIH Pro League series.
A notable absentee is Aran Zalewski with the 240-game veteran remaining in Perth after recently becoming a father for the first time.
"This will be a build up for the Oceania Cup to make sure we have the best 18 players for those games," Batch said. "Right at this minute I'm not sure who that is, which is why we have extended opportunities for players to find out exactly where everyone is at.
"There are some disappointed guys who played well in New Zealand but aren't in the European tour, but they are certainly in contention for future section."
In addition to the Pro League matches, the tour will include a match against Ireland on June 7 before concluding with two internationals against France in Paris on June 23 and 25, a year out from the Paris 2024 Olympics.
