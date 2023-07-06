The Examiner
Economic impact of new northern correctional facility released

By Benjamin Seeder
Updated July 7 2023 - 11:17am, first published 6:00am
Meander economy to get $289m boost from new justice facility: report
A new correctional facility to be built at the site of the existing Ashley Youth Detention Centre will generate $289 million in benefits for the Meander Valley economy and create 273 jobs, consultants Deloitte Access Economics have claimed.

