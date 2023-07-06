Riverside Primary School became a trade hub on Wednesday as Launceston's next generation of entrepreneurs set their hand to business.
Pottery, home-made fudge, dog toys and stress balls were among the merchandise on sale as part of the grade 6 makers' market.
Students spent about two weeks planning, budgeting and creating in the lead-up to the event, with each class donating 50 per cent of their profits to a charity.
Teacher Carmel McGee said this year's event was the biggest yet thanks to a cohort of 120 grade 6s - the biggest of its kind in any Tasmanian public school.
"We're always really impressed with the unique range of ideas and products that get created every year," Miss McGee said.
"For us, giving the kids an opportunity to explore some of their unique talents and interests is something that's really important as well.
"We'll have a celebration later in the week for all of their hard work."
Xavier Saunders made laser-cut signs and key rings to raise money for the Salvation Army.
He said he'd made plenty of sales from his sport signs.
Fellow grade 6 student Billie Rochow's stall was supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation by selling coasters, quote boards and crocheted hair ties.
"It's been very fun getting to meet all different characters and different people and selling them [products] and seeing what people like and enjoy," Billie said.
"Our hair ties have been a big hit."
