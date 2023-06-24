The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Migrant Resource Centre Tasmania announce strategic plan for next three years

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
June 24 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MRC Tas senior settlement officer Yousef Mohammadi, vice chair George Elkhair, chief executive Gillian Long, executive manager of specialised services Jane Carlson, Phoenix project officer Andrew Kelly, Leila Nori and MRC Tas board chair Peter Gutwein. Picture supplied
MRC Tas senior settlement officer Yousef Mohammadi, vice chair George Elkhair, chief executive Gillian Long, executive manager of specialised services Jane Carlson, Phoenix project officer Andrew Kelly, Leila Nori and MRC Tas board chair Peter Gutwein. Picture supplied

Migrant Resource Centre Tasmania announced its new three-year strategic plan on Friday, focusing on impact, influence and identity, people and sustainability.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.