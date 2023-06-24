Migrant Resource Centre Tasmania announced its new three-year strategic plan on Friday, focusing on impact, influence and identity, people and sustainability.
MRC Tas chief executive officer Gillian Long said the launch of the new plan and branding was a turning point for the organisation, whose statewide services were in greater demand than ever before.
"Australia's humanitarian response to war and conflict in various parts of the world, along with an increasing need to recruit migrants from overseas to fill labour shortages, mean we have to constantly review our services and respond to changing needs," Dr Long said.
"Our strategic plan provides a strong framework to ensure we're delivering quality services, when and where they are needed, in order to make a meaningful impact on the lives of those we work alongside, as well as the broader community."
She said the next three years would involve providing innovative solutions to housing challenges, creative opportunities for employment through social enterprise, and world-leading trauma recovery services for survivors of torture.
"Our new, vibrant branding, reflects the vibrancy cultural diversity brings to our state," Dr Long said.
"It also reflects our focus on interconnectedness, support and collaborative relationships - all of which are key to building an inclusive community where everyone, regardless of cultural background, feels a sense of belonging."
MRC Tas board chair Peter Gutwein said the plan was about ensuring migrants, wherever they live, felt included and that they belonged in Tasmania.
"Our strategic plan focuses on the positive impact we want to make for migrants and refugees and for our broader community," Mr Gutwein said.
"It's all about using our resources wisely to support our hardworking staff and volunteers so they can better support migrants and refugees who now call Tasmania home."
Along with the strategy, Mr Gutwein said their new logo was "upbeat and contemporary," and ideally supported the MRC Tas vision for a Tasmania where everyone was included.
"As chair, I am very proud of all our people right across the state for the work that they do helping to assist migrants and refugees settle into their new lives here in Tasmania and I know this new strategic plan will underpin our organisation to grow and develop further the supports that we provide to our migrant community members," Mr Gutwein said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.