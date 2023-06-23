A Tasmanian North West pig farm almost lost 12,000 tonnes of grain after a rogue possum let loose on farm machinery.
Mount Gnomon Farm has told of the possum escapades, explaining that a "naughty possum" flicked an electricity switch, which released grain from stores and engulfed the tail end of a farm ute.
"We should of learned the lesson in underestimated the intellectual capacity of a possum," the farm said on its Facebook page.
"Definitely unplugging in the future and installing cameras to capture the cheeky culprit."
Luckily, all was not lost, with the grain able to be vacuumed up before it was hit by rain.
"Virtually all the grain was put back safely into the silo. We then opened the gates for the pigs to clean up the scraps," they said.
"There is never a dull moment at the farm, and yes there were a few expletives."
