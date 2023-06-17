Tasmania Fire Service are fighting a blaze at the St Andrews Anglican Church in Evandale.
Firefighters arrived at the scene on High Street after 6pm on Saturday, where they found a secondary building next to the main church fully alight.
Nine vehicles comprising crews from Evandale, Launceston, Perth and Longford are attempting to keep the fire from entering the main building.
It is unclear how the fire started.
Police have advised that the road in front of the church will be temporarily closed to facilitate easy access for fire crews.
Investigations are likely to begin on Sunday morning.
