For centuries, Japan has claimed miso as a central part of its culinary canon, but a Tasmanian couple is on their way to usurp the country as a leading producer.
Miso is a fermented paste that combines three simple ingredients - soybeans, salt, and koji (a type of fungus cultivated on rice and other grains) and allows the mixture to age for months or even years.
Factors like the type of koji used and the length of fermentation can result in infinite varieties of miso, a process St Leonards-based business Meru Miso knows all too well.
The story of Meru Miso began in 2015 when founders Chris and Meaghan de Bono moved to Launceston from Melbourne to pursue a change of pace and immerse themselves in the Tasmanian food scene.
"My wife and I used to work in the Navy, I was a navigator, and Meaghan was in logistics. And we were looking for a career post-Navy, and had a general interest in food," Mr de Bono said.
"I was pretty interested in fermentation, and as it turned out, there weren't any high-quality miso producers in the country.
"And, of course, we are so fortunate to produce such high-quality ingredients in Australia. We have some of the best salt in the world, for example.
"Making miso just made sense, so we decided to fill that gap in the market."
Meru Miso's Mushroom Miso Soup was recently titled the Best Organic Product at the 2023 Naturally Good Expo, highlighting the business's premium product and commitment to sustainability.
"It's been a huge honour for us to win the award; we were up against some pretty steep competition," Mr de Bono said.
"There were strong entrants across the award categories, so it's nice to be recognised for our work."
Mr de Bono said a contributing factor to their win was Meru Miso's focus on sustainability.
"Any new food business has to consider their overall impact on the globe," he said.
"We use glass packaging and locally sourced ingredients to minimise our environmental footprint and impact.
"And at Meru Miso, being organic is part of our sustainability statement. We know organic food is rich in nutrients and is better for you and the planet."
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania.
