St Leonards miso business Meru Miso wins at Naturally Good Expo

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
Updated June 11 2023 - 10:03am, first published 8:00am
Meru Miso founders Chris and Meaghan de Bono at their St Leonards factory. Picture supplied
For centuries, Japan has claimed miso as a central part of its culinary canon, but a Tasmanian couple is on their way to usurp the country as a leading producer.

