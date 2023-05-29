The Examiner
On Farm Forums from Tamar NRM offers hands-on advice on feral cats

Duncan Bailey
Duncan Bailey
May 29 2023 - 5:00pm
A feral cat in a trap. Picture by Gillian Basnet
A feral cat in a trap. Picture by Gillian Basnet

Farmers can hear expert advice on feral cat management this weekend through another addition of the On Farm Forums, hosted by Tamar NRM.

