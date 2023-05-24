The Examiner
New age leader Natasha Lakaev claimed libel against former member

By Benjamin Seeder
May 25 2023 - 6:00am
Former Universal Knowledge leader Natasha Lakaev (L), who now lives in Geeveston, is suing former organisation member Carli McConkey for libel. File Photo
The libel trial between former new age religious leader Natasha Lakaev and one of her former members, Carli McConkey, has been adjourned until July.

