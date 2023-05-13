Tasmania Fire Service and State Emergency Service volunteers are set to receive some "tender loving care" in the coming years after the state government announced a multi-million dollar investment.
Minister for Police, Fire and Emergency Management Felix Ellis announced $10 million would be included in the 2023/2024 budget for station upgrades, to be spent over two years.
Speaking at the Tasmania Fire and Emergency Services State Conference in Launceston on May 13, Mr Ellis said the money would be well spent.
"The volunteers and service personnel who contribute in that way to our emergency services make such a massive difference to keeping our community safe," Mr Ellis said.
"The best money that you can possibly spend is supporting volunteers.
"As part of that, we'll be doing a range of different upgrades based on the priority areas of need."
These upgrades include dedicated facilities for female volunteers and areas to clean and store personal protective equipment.
Tasmania Fire Service chief officer Dermot Barry said facilities in several stations across Tasmania needed an overhaul to reflect the diversifying volunteer base.
"(The money) will be so well received by our hard-working volunteers," Mr Barry said.
"Especially some of those that are in stations in areas where they really do need some tender loving care ... some maintenance on those sheds."
The Tasmania Fire Service and State Emergency Service are set to merge later in 2023, when legislation to create a Tasmania Fire and Emergency Service is tabled.
The state government says this will simplify the command structure, and the new agency will be governed by a new State Fire and Emergency Service Committee which will include several stakeholders alongside TFS and SES representatives.
Mr Barry said the conference was a great opportunity for the two services to come together and lay groundwork before the merger.
"We already share a lot of commonalities around incident management, around road crash rescue and those things," he said.
"We just go from flood to storm to fire. This is just a cycle of constant requests for help from the community.
"We're up for that ... but we also need to work out how we can work smarter together."
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
