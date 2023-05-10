The Examiner
New exhibition from QVMAG celebrates prominent Tassie art educators

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated May 10 2023 - 6:24pm, first published 4:30pm
Senior curator of visual art and design Ashley Bird at the Mason / Marsden exhibition at QVMAG. Picture by Phillip Biggs
A collection 50 years in the making opened at the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery in Royal Park last weekend, with over 100 pieces from celebrated Tasmanian artists Penny Mason and David Marsden.

