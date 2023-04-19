The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Exeter's Animal Tales Tasmania brings natural products to the market

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
April 19 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melinda Cox, of Exeter, with Brian outside Karen Kendall's new pet store in Exeter called Animal Tales Tasmania, with a focus on Australian natural products. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Melinda Cox, of Exeter, with Brian outside Karen Kendall's new pet store in Exeter called Animal Tales Tasmania, with a focus on Australian natural products. Picture by Phillip Biggs

New pet product store Animal Tales Tasmania is packed with more than just treats.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Molly Appleton

Molly Appleton

Reporter

Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.