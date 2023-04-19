New pet product store Animal Tales Tasmania is packed with more than just treats.
The recently opened shop in Exeter has been labeled by owner Karen Kendall as a "bit of an eclectic store".
"It's a bit of this, bit of that with room for a doggy cafe, so you can bring pets in for a coffee or cake with other people," Ms Kendall said.
"We focus on Australian products, and it being all natural. Whether that's food or anything that goes onto the dog, it's human grade, natural and Australian."
She said the products would be supplied from Australian companies.
"And just for the fun of it, we've got in giftware, which is animal or farm related, and people are loving it," she said.
Ms Kendall moved to the area a year ago and has experience running a similar store in Victoria for 14 years.
Tasmanians are often limited to Pet Stock and Petbarn when it comes to purchasing products from a pet-specific store.
Ms Kendall said she wanted to bring something different to the market with a focus on natural products.
"The feed back has been really good, they're loving the difference the shop brings," she said.
"They also love being able to bring their animal into the store and cafe."
More is planned for the site, she said with an outside seating area earmarked to be done before the warmer weather returns.
She said there was also the potential for a yard to do scent work to be built, and grooming services are expected to be offered at the site in the future.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
