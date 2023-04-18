The Examiner
Todd Barry Apted had imprisonment suspended

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated April 18 2023 - 6:32pm, first published 4:30pm
Todd Barry Apted during his Supreme Court trial
A former Tasmania Police officer who assaulted a man and then lied about what happened escaped jail when sentenced.

