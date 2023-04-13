Tasmanian employment is achieving a series of best ever results despite rising interest rates and inflation squeezing households and business.
The state unemployment rate stayed at a lowest on record (back to 1978) 3.8 per cent in March in trend terms, the Australian Bureau of Statistics estimated.
Total employment increased by 1100 people between February and March, to a record 291,800.
Employment was up by 11,600 - roughly the size of the population of Ulverstone - in a year and had been growing since mid-2020, after the initial jobs crash that accompanied the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Female employment increased by 500 in the month to March to a record 140,700.
Male employment grew by 700 to a record 151,100.
Full-time unemployment increased by 600 people to 185,800.
The number of Tasmanians classified as unemployed was steady at 11,600 and the state participation rate (the proportion of people of working age either working or actively looking for work) increased slightly.
The state government claimed the credit for the strong figures.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"The unemployment rate of 3.8 per cent represents the lowest unemployment rate in Tasmania's history, half what is was in 2014 under the former government's control," Treasurer Michael Ferguson said.
"The participation rate is also at record highs at 63 per cent.
"This means more people participating in our workforce than ever before."
The national unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.5 per cent in seasonally adjusted terms.
"With employment increasing by around 53,000 people, and the number of unemployed decreasing by 1600 people, the unemployment rate remained at a near 50-year low of 3.5 per cent," ABS head of labour statistics Lauren Ford said.
"In line with the increase in employment, the employment-to-population ratio increased 0.1 percentage point to 64.4 per cent, with the participation rate remaining at 66.7 per cent.
"Both indicators were close to their historical highs in November 2022, reflecting a tight labour market and explaining why employers are finding it hard to fill the high number of job vacancies."
The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.
The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.