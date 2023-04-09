The 29-year-old woman who died following a single vehicle crash on the East Tamar Highway in Bell Bay today was ejected from her car, police say.
The incident occurred on Easter Sunday, about two kilometres south of the Bell Bay power station, where police and emergency services were called to the scene around 6.30am.
Tasmania Police Inspector Luke Manhood said they believed she was thrown from the car as it rolled.
"In this case the driver was ejected from the vehicle likely because she wasn't wearing a seatbelt," Inspector Manhood said.
"The cause has yet to be determined but a report for the coroner and from our car crash investigation team are being prepared."
He said the woman was travelling north on the East Tamar Highway in a silver Mitsubishi Magna when she lost control of the vehicle.
"A silver Mitsubishi Magna was travelling north on the highway when it lost control on a sweeping left hand bend and then crashed on the right-hand side of the road," Mr Manhood said.
"The driver who was the sole occupant sadly died."
Mr Manhood said the family of the deceased was present at the scene this morning and was spoken to by police.
"This is our 10th fatality for this year, it's only just under where we were at this time last year," he said.
"We really need every driver to pay attention"
Anyone with information about the crash or relevant dash cam footage, is asked to contact police on 131 444.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
