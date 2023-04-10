The Examiner
Home/National Sport/AFL

Tasmania's Hawthorn AFL sponsorship deal questioned

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
April 10 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hawthorn president Andy Gowers (left) and chief executive Justin Reeves (right) mark the club's sponsorship renewal with Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff earlier this year. Picture Twitter
Hawthorn president Andy Gowers (left) and chief executive Justin Reeves (right) mark the club's sponsorship renewal with Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff earlier this year. Picture Twitter

Given how gambling to Australians is as generic as gun ownership to Americans - and about as well legislated - it doesn't take much internet searching to ascertain that Hawthorn are the current favourites for this year's AFL wooden spoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from AFL
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.