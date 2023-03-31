International test cricket matches and one day events cannot be played under the fixed roof AFL stadium currently proposed by the state government.
Cricket Tasmania chief executive officer Dominic Baker fronted the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) looking into the state government's planning for the proposed AFL stadium on Friday.
The government's $715m proposal is for a roofed stadium at Macquarie Point, with plans to attract and host at least 44 events in the new stadium.
Its business case stipulates that Tasmania will only be given an AFL licence if there is a "new roofed stadium in Hobart" to "underpin the success and financial sustainability of the club".
Mr Baker revealed that International Cricket Council rules stipulate that test matches and one day matches cannot be played under a fixed roof.
Mr Baker said this information was provided to the state government "just after Christmas" as part of ongoing conversations with government.
He said international matches work on a ranking system and all cricket grounds needed to be "relatively equal".
"The current ICC conditions are that you can't play under a fixed roof...they are always reviewing [these conditions], but at this stage you can't play test cricket with a roof on."
Mr Baker said Big Bash League games can be played without a roof, and currently, Tasmania hosts 14 games including seven men and seven women's games. There is also no roof requirement for Twenty20 matches.
He said Cricket Tasmania had not been privy to the design of the stadium "yet", and raised the question to PAC "is it a fixed roof?"
PAC asked Mr Baker for the exact dates Cricket Tasmania told the state government that a fixed roof stadium could not accommodate international matches.
He said he will provide that information to PAC.
Labor sport spokesman Josh Willie said the inability to host international test and one day matches at the stadium was further evidence that the proposal was a thought-bubble and an absolute dud.
"This pokes more holes in the Government's business case and cost-benefit analysis, which include Test and ODI content as part of the 44 events the stadium will attract each year," Mr Willie said.
"We've said for a long time that the Liberals' treatment of Tasmanians during this stadium debacle is just not cricket. Now that appears to be true in more ways than one."
He said the Liberals keep on telling more lies about the stadium.
"Tasmania deserves its own AFL and AFLW team but Tasmanians don't deserve to be lied to by this Government about the stadium's role in this deal."
