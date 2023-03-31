The Examiner
International test cricket cannot be played under fixed roof stadiums

By Isabel Bird
Updated March 31 2023 - 2:38pm, first published 12:16pm
Cricket Tasmania chief executive Dominic Baker
International test cricket matches and one day events cannot be played under the fixed roof AFL stadium currently proposed by the state government.

