Hawthorn are set to play games in Launceston for the next three years on the provision Tasmania gets its own AFL team.
On Tuesday, the government extended Hawthorn's contract by two years which means the Hawks will play four home-and-away matches in Launceston each year until the end of the 2025 season.
It came after the Hawks secured a one-year contract extension for 2023 in November.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff made the announcement alongside new Hawthorn president Andy Gowers and chief executive officer Justin Reeves at UTAS Stadium.
"We're pleased to announce that subject to of course Tasmania getting the AFL and AFLW licence, a further two years in 2024 and 2025 (for Hawthorn)," Rockliff said.
Rockliff explained why the government wanted to extend Hawthorn's deal.
"This is more than just footy. This is about ensuring both Tasmania and the Hawthorn Football Club benefit mutually and Hawthorn have invested socially in our community as well," he said.
Sport and Recreation Minister Nic Street also reiterated the deal was based on the state getting its own AFL side.
"What this announcement shows is that in addition to the 12 months of certainty they've got for 2023, contingent upon the AFL doing the right thing in giving us the licence we deserve, we'll then have another two years of content in Launceston with the Hawthorn Football Club," he said.
"And an opportunity over those two years to discuss and negotiate with Hawthorn what the relationship looks like going forward once Tasmania has its own team as well."
Gowers said the Hawks loved playing in Launceston and supported Tasmania's push for its own team.
"And what that means for Hawthorn, will play itself out but we very much welcome Tassie having its own side and Hawthorn continuing to have a presence in Tasmania, particularly in northern Tasmania."
He said Hawthorn would still want to play games on the Apple Isle if Tassie got its own licence but didn't give a specific number.
Hawthorn chief executive Justin Reeves feels the three-year deal "strengthens the argument for Tasmania's team in the future".
"We would love to play a role in whatever that looks like to support Tasmania in pursuit of your own team," he said.
"And you have our commitment and word on that - we've always said that.
"We think that's an incredibly exciting thing to look forward to for all Tasmanians. And if we can play a role between now and then, that's what we'll focus on - the best interests of Tasmanian football and also to service our members and supporters down here that we're very connected to."
Reeves said the Hawks wanted to help introduce a Tassie team set up to succeed from day one.
"What we need to do is to work together to make sure that when the team comes in, it's actually set up to succeed," he said.
"And that requires funding for stadiums like what we're doing today, it requires funding for additional work in other stadiums to make sure that the whole state is represented.
"I think all of us have worked together to try and future proof that to make sure that it is not something that has challenges from day one and that it's set up to succeed. So we're really happy to play that role."
The Hawks will play North Melbourne, Adelaide, West Coast and Western Bulldogs at UTAS this year, three of which finished in the bottom eight in 2022.
Gowers said Hawks would continue to lobby for more blockbuster games.
"We're always pushing for better games wherever we play so that's an ongoing discussion we'll have with the AFL," he said.
"There are 17 other teams at the moment who are also pushing for what they want from a scheduling point of view too but we certainly will push for better games."
Gowers is interested in the idea of Hawthorn having a rivalry with a Tassie team.
"Hosting the Tasmanian side here would make a lot of sense," he said.
"There could even be scope to have an away game here too.
"I think that's a rivalry that would be born immediately."
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
