Australian Tour de France stars Richie Porte and Cadel Evans are backing a push to create a Tasmanian-branded pro cycling team.
With four Tour podium finishes between them - including Evans' victory in 2011 - the retired riders have teamed up in a bid to help support the next generation of Aussie cyclists.
The Tasmanian-based team which launched Porte's illustrious career hopes to expand into Europe by promoting the state as a cycling destination.
"This just makes sense," said Porte, who retired last year and is back living in Launceston.
"Tassie is such a perfect destination for road cycling. Why would you not want to promote something like this?
"Cadel called me about this and said 'Let's do it - let's get on board and try and build a better pathway to Europe for young riders'."
Two decades after helping Porte get started, Andrew Christie-Johnston is seeking Tasmanian government support to build his Continental BridgeLane team.
"It would become a walking, riding billboard for Tasmania in Europe, an advertising campaign based on one of our best known exports," he said.
"We are using Richie to take the wonders of Tasmania to the world and invite them to come back and see what we have to offer. Having Richie on board is massive for Tasmania because in Europe everyone knows him as Tasmanian. Whenever he is introduced as an Australian, he always corrects people to say he is Tasmanian, so has that branding."
"Now he is retired he sees this as a very good opportunity to try and help the next Richie Porte coming along.
"Having Richie and Cadel involved will allow us to use their experience to help young riders coming through. If we just let these guys retire, we lose so much of what they have to offer."
Hoping to have the team co-badged as Tasmania Bridgelane, Christie-Johnston has aspirations to reach the Pro-Continental level which brings opportunities to take part in the sport's biggest races, including the Tour de France.
Over the years, his team has supported some of Tasmania's best riders including Porte, Nathan Earle and Will Clarke and currently has Sam Fox, Josh Duffy, Sam McKee, Izzy Flint and Felicity Wilson-Haffenden among its ranks.
It has also launched WorldTour careers for Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious), Jensen Plowright (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Chris Hamilton (DSM), Patrick Bevan (DSM), Chris Harper (Jayco AlUla) and last year's Tour de France fourth-place finisher Ben O'Connor (AG2R Citroën).
"We're never going to be all Tasmanian, but if we can give more Tasmanians more opportunity to excel at national and international level and create a Tasmanian team that adds value to the state," Christie-Johnston said.
The team founder said it was a no-brainer to get the support of Australia's successful WorldTour riders.
"We'd love to have Richie involved on the ground, at training camps and just being there as an inspiration for young riders because they all look up to him and Cadel and they have so much experience between them.
"I did not know Cadel very well at all but when we had a chat he knew all about the team and was looking for a project just like this but nobody else had really asked him. He jumped on board and has been wonderful - he's always emailing ideas. Although Cadel and Richie raced on separate teams, they are really connected."
Now a 38-year-old father-of-two, Porte said he would love to be able to mentor young Tasmanian riders to make the move to Europe.
"For someone like me to be able to give back to grass-roots level of road cycling would be great," said the two-time winner of both Paris-Nice and Tour Down Under who amassed 33 victories and rode 17 Grand Tours in his 15-year pro career.
"I would not have been able to make a living riding a bike without guys like Andrew. I was just lucky that I did the Longford to Campbell Town race and he happened to be there. That kick-started my career.
"I know it's a massive sacrifice to go over to Europe and race. I'd like to help kids make that jump and use some of the links that I've retained to make that step as a pro.
"If it was my children going to Europe, I'd feel a lot more comfort than my parents did when I made that move."
Porte would also love to see his home state benefit from the project.
"In Europe, Tassie is seen as this wonderful place to go and visit - a real bucket-list place like New Zealand. It's a destination that people want to come and ride.
"South Australia did the same thing a few years back and that gave them pretty big exposure in Europe."
Auscycling Tasmania chairman James McKee said the move could only benefit the sport in the state.
"This is an opportunity in the lead-up to the 2032 Olympics to inspire more Tasmanian kids to take up cycling as a sport and having a Tasmanian-branded team creates more pride in the sport across all codes," he said.
