March 1, 2022, will go down as the date that Tasmania dealt the AFL a 'get out of jail free' card.
Before then, the state looked on course to land the competition's 19th licence with no strings attached.
But in the standoff between Peter Gutwein and Gillon McLachlan, the Tasmanian blinked first and the mainlander seized his chance.
Possession of public support changed hands and the wily McLachlan hasn't looked like handing it back since.
Prior to that date, Gutwein was playing hard ball, refusing to entertain renegotiating the lucrative Hawthorn and North Melbourne deals until the AFL gave a guarantee that a Tasmanian licence was forthcoming.
The majority of Tasmania and even the big island appeared to support his standpoint, delighted to see someone with a rare upper hand over the all-powerful AFL.
But on Tuesday, March 1, while holding all the aces, Gutwein handed McLachlan the trump card.
In his State of the State address, Gutwein said: "This has been an incredible 30-year pursuit for our own AFL licence, and I have never been more confident that Tasmania will ultimately be successful."
But then came the bombshell announcement that his government was proposing to build a $750 million "major entertainment, sporting and event stadium" with 27,000 seats and a retractable roof in Hobart.
He explained that "a new southern stadium was first proposed by the AFL Taskforce in 2019" but the change of tack surprised many, not least Greg Hall and Ivan Dean.
Since leaving the Tasmanian Parliament, the pair were part of a working group which examined Tasmania's "long overdue" case for a team in the AFL.
"Never in any of our deliberations and agreed positions,was a new stadium ever discussed," Hall explained. "We thoroughly support former Geelong president and AFL consultant Colin Carter's public statement that: 'I don't think a licence should be contingent on a new stadium, which is why in my report I didn't actually say that it was'. It was, therefore, somewhat of a shock when AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan, on a flying visit down here, announced that a licence for a Tasmanian team was in fact contingent on building a new enclosed stadium plus other recurrent costs over many years."
The goalposts had moved with the only surprise being that it was Gutwein, not McLachlan, who moved them. McLachlan knew he had been gifted a way out of a difficult situation and took full advantage.
After meeting with Gutwein's replacement Jeremy Rockliff in Hobart in June, he confirmed that Tasmania's bid for a 19th licence was contingent on the state building a new stadium.
"This team needs and will have a new stadium if it wants a licence, and I think Tasmanians will expect that," he said.
This came as something of a shock to Tasmanians who clearly did not expect that.
Responding to an opinion piece about the stadium in The Examiner, former editor Rod Scott, who became chief-of-staff to Labor Premier Paul Lennon, summed up the situation.
"My recollection is that the business case stacked up for an AFL team for Tasmania," he said. "The stadium proposal is a last minute add on by the AFL that has distorted the debate and will probably kill the team proposal ... the Tasmanian Government were incompetent and got sucked in.
"Does anyone think the federal government is going to take on $350m in extra debt to fund a footy stadium in Tasmania? They would be monstered by every other state and by taxpayers. By allowing the proposal for a team to be tied to the stadium plan the state government has likely ended our chance of having a team."
Here's a sentence I don't type very often: Jacqui Lambie hit the nail on the head. In an opinion column in The Examiner last month, the plain-speaking Tasmanian Senator said spending nearly $400 million on a stadium was a hard sell during a crisis in both housing and health.
"People are dying waiting for a hospital bed. They are not dying waiting for a footy team," she said.
"We have a gun to our head, held by the CEO of the AFL. He says no stadium means no team. We've already got two stadiums. Both of them meet the grade for the AFL. We play footy games there now. But the AFL wants more. And why wouldn't they? They're not the ones paying for it."
Fellow Senator Jonno Duniam added: "No other state, city or other jurisdiction has been asked to build a multi-million dollar stadium to attract its own AFL team. In Tasmania, however, we are being told that this is essential to having a team. I can't help but feel that we are being treated differently to the rest of the country.
"We deserve a team on equal terms too - and that means not having to go to the lengths of building a stadium just to be treated like the rest of the country."
In a joint opinion piece, Hall and Dean said: "The Rolls Royce proposal to duplicate Hobart's existing AFL venue just across the river has had a very negative reaction in many parts of the Tasmanian media and wider community - apart from some vested interests in the capital. In fact much of the original support for a Tasmanian team is evaporating because of this matter."
The express train that was the Tasmanian AFL bandwagon does indeed appear to have come off the rails, and its momentum shift can be traced back directly to an unexpected, and unnecessary, points change on March 1.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
