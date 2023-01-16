"Never in any of our deliberations and agreed positions,was a new stadium ever discussed," Hall explained. "We thoroughly support former Geelong president and AFL consultant Colin Carter's public statement that: 'I don't think a licence should be contingent on a new stadium, which is why in my report I didn't actually say that it was'. It was, therefore, somewhat of a shock when AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan, on a flying visit down here, announced that a licence for a Tasmanian team was in fact contingent on building a new enclosed stadium plus other recurrent costs over many years."