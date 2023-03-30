The Opposition and the Tasmanian Greens have accused the state government of standing with a "racist" viewpoint promoted by some Tasmanian indigenous communities that denies the separate identity of Tasmanian Aboriginals.
Greens leader Cassy O'Connor said the Circular Head Aboriginal Corporation (CHAC) and the Brumby Hill Aboriginal Corporation have described the construct of Tasmanian Aboriginal identity as a fallacy in its submissions to a government inquiry - an accusation denied by a CHAC spokesperson.
"That is racist and disrespectful and flat-out wrong," Ms O'Connor said.
"Minister what is your view? Do you agree with the Constitution, or with CHAC?
"Will you stand by Tasmanian Aboriginal people and condemn CHAC and the Brumby Hill corporation for their racist denial of Tasmanian Aboriginal people's very existence?"
In response, Aboriginal Affairs Minister Roger Jaensch said the government had sought the views of all indigenous organisations in the state when formulating policy and legislation, including aboriginal heritage protection legislation and its controversial review of the model for returning land to aboriginal people.
The Greens noted that Mr Jaensch in his answer failed to refer to "Tasmanian Aboriginals", and said he had lost the confidence of the state's indigenous community.
She moved a no-confidence motion in Mr Jaensch, but the government avoided that by exercising the casting vote of the Speaker of the House of Assembly.
Circular Head Aboriginal Corporation chairperson Selina Maguire-Colgrave, said Ms O'Connor's comments were "hurtful and damaging", and that she should resign immediately.
"We are appalled that a member of Parliament can assert such inflammatory inferences that the Circular Head Aboriginal Corporation's policies are 'racist'," she said.
A spokesperson said that CHAC's viewpoint had been twisted by the Greens and she denied that it had promoted the view that Tasmanian Aborigines were a fallacy.
Ms Maguire-Colgrave noted that Ms O'Connor had "never stepped foot" in the lands of the Circular Head Aboriginal Corporation, despite being invited to do so on many occasions.
"She knows nothing of the community here, that would take her stepping out of the Hobart bubble in order to do so."
