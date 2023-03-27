Tasmania's rental group welcomes accommodation review

The Tenants' Union of Tasmania has applauded the City of Launceston council's report on the impacts of short-stay accommodation on the rental market.
Principal Solicitor with the Tenants' Union of Tasmania Ben Bartl said the council was taking a step in the right direction.
"The lack of long-term rental supply has seen median rents across inner-city Launceston having increased by $105 per week over the last two years," he said.
"The council's leadership is welcomed by calling for LGAT to investigate and report on the implementation of an empty homes levy."
Mr Bartl did question some of the shortfalls of the report.
"Whilst the council has called for the state government to provide more transparent data on short-stay accommodation and its impacts on the long-term rental market, there is data already available that should have formed part of the council's report," he said.
"That data includes a recent Shelter Tasmania report that found that more than two-thirds of entire home short-stay accommodation in Launceston, West Launceston and East Launceston was previously in the long-term rental market."
The data in the report was compiled through numerous data sources.
In completing the analysis, the team has reviewed available data from various sources, including the Australian Bureau of Statistics Census, Real Estate Institute of Tasmania, propertyvalue.com.au, Consumer Building and Occupational Services (CBOS), City of Launceston as well as data from short stay providers.
According to the report, there are 551 short-term accommodation dwellings within Launceston LGA, of which 312 are not the owner's primary residence. In other words, an investment property.
Approximately 39 per cent of short-stay accommodation listings are in central Launceston.
Mr Bartl said there are more empty homes in Launceston than short-stay properties.
He said when the vacancy rate is as low as it is, every long-term rental property lost to short-stay drives rents up and forces people to move further away from their workplaces, schools and local communities.
The report also stated local government recognised that short-stay accommodation was only one-factor influencing housing supply and affordability in Tasmania; however, it clearly was having an impact.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
