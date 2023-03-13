The road for Scotch Oakburn College to defend its Tasmanian school chess title has begun.
Students have been flocking to play the game during Thursday lunch times ahead of a Northern intrastate schools tournament on April 3.
Launceston schools will go head-to-head for a seat at the state championships to be played in term four, which is the tournament Scotch Oakburn College won.
Scotch Oakburn chess captain Mitchell Fulton said they were hopeful of keeping the title at their school.
"We lost a few players at the end of last year, but hopefully we still have enough to win," Mitchell said.
"We've got a few new people, we've run out of chess boards, so hopefully we have enough."
He said the focus had been on gaining new people into the club ahead of competitions starting for the year.
"Since the start of the year, we've had maybe 30 or so people, which is more than last year's 10 max," he said.
"We had hopes [chess' popularity would grow after winning last year], chess hasn't really been a big thing until this year."
Mitchell said Launceston Church Grammar would be their biggest competition at April's tournament.
"Their chess captain is actually my cousin, which is kind of funny," he said.
"But they have a team of I think three or four decent people."
The Northern interschool competition will be played at Launceston Church Grammar School at their Mowbray campus.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
