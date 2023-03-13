The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Scotch Oakburn College students embrace chess club

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
March 13 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Scotch Oakburn chess captain Mitchell Fulton. Picture by Rod Thompson

The road for Scotch Oakburn College to defend its Tasmanian school chess title has begun.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Molly Appleton

Molly Appleton

Reporter

Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.