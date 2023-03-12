'Deeply saddened': Launceston man dies at PANAMA festival

Updated, 3pm:
Festival called PANAMA organiser Tim Carroll has addressed the death at the festival on Saturday.
"We are deeply saddened to confirm that a patron passed away on Saturday, March 11 at the PANAMA festival in Golconda, Tasmania," he said.
Mr Carroll asked for festival patrons to stay safe and take care of one another.
"Our love and condolences go to the family of the deceased," he said.
Updated, 2.30pm:
Tasmania Police have spoken about the death at the music festival in the state's North-East.
Inspector Dean McMahon said the man who died was a Launceston local.
The man was found in the bathroom.
Inspector McMahon said it was suspected cardiac arrest.
Earlier:
Tasmania Police have confirmed a man died on Saturday at the Panama Festival.
The festival was held at Lone Star Valley in Tasmania's north east, about an hour's drive from Launceston.
The man is believed to have died from a medical episode.
A police spokesperson said tests will need to be done to confirm the cause of death.
The spokesperson also said there were no "suspicious circumstances" around the man's death.
Speaking at a press conference in Launceston, Police Minister Felix Ellis labelled the death a "tragic" incident.
"Our hearts go out to his family and obviously this is a really tragic time for them," Minister Ellis said.
The Festival Called Panama is a three day event, running from Friday, March 10 to Sunday, March 12. The festival has continued on Sunday despite the death.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
