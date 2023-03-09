The Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime

Police used road spikes to outwit Ashton James Whittingham

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated March 10 2023 - 12:25pm, first published 10:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jail for serial police evader

A Riverside man who drove on the wrong side of the road over the crest of a hill while evading police was only stopped when police deployed road spikes, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.