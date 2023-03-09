Power bills should reflect state's renewable success: TCCI

Tasmania's business community wants more detail around the state government's renewable energy dividend payment plan and is calling for greater action now on power price relief.
Tasmanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry chief executive Michael Bailey said there was full support for an energy dividend to bring power price relief.
Without knowing the full extent of the dividend plan, Mr Bailey said he believed the idea would divert monetary profits from government business enterprises into relief.
"I'd love to hear more detail around that, and would love that to be put into play right now."
Meanwhile Labor has called the state government's power price State of the State relief package as "a thought-bubble dreamt up to appease Government critics", while supporting the TCCI's call for more detail.
The government's package included $20,000 hardship payments for eligible businesses, and the development of a renewable energy dividend payment to benefit all Tasmanians.
READ MORE: Luke Edward Westphal was distraught over death of dogLabor leader Rebecca White said there was still scant detail on the hardship payments.
"Tasmanian Labor has a policy of capping power price increases at 2.5 per cent each year for the next three years, which would save businesses thousands of dollars a year.
"Unless the Liberals change tact, average household bills will go up by up to $500 next financial year.
"We would also apply a power rebate for larger contracted customers, who've seen their prices double and in some cases triple over the last nine months."
Deputy Premier Michael Ferguson said the government continued to deliver real power price relief for Tasmanian households and businesses.
"State Labor are clearly doing their best to avoid the Federal Labor Government being held to account for their promise to reduce electricity bills by $275 per year," Mr Ferguson said.
"We are also helping eligible businesses with hardship payments of up to $20,000, for larger commercial and industrial businesses that have been hard hit by the spike in unregulated contract prices last year," he said.
"We have always said if more needs to be done, we will take action, and we continue to work closely with the Australian Government to deliver further bill relief for households and small business through the co-funded Electricity Bill Relief Fund."
