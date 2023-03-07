The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tasmanian average mortgage could rise more than $70 a month

IB
By Isabel Bird
Updated March 7 2023 - 1:14pm, first published 11:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Minutes to mortgage pain: Reserve Bank rate rise predicted

Mortgage holders are bracing themselves for another rate rise from the Reserve Bank of Australia, with another 0.25 per cent increase predicted.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IB

Isabel Bird

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.