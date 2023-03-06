A Launceston man who was squatting in Launceston's Jewish synagogue has been sentenced to jail.
Jason Andrew Moore pleaded guilty in Launceston Magistrates' Court on Monday to the charge of trespassing.
Police prosecutions said that on September 20, 2022, police attended the Launceston synagogue following a report of a squatter.
Between September 10, 2022 and September 20, 2022, Moore had gained entry into the main worship area of the synagogue.
The court heard there had been some locking mechanisms that had been tampered with.
"Inside the main worship area, somebody had moved in their personal possessions, and appeared to be residing there," police said.
Prosecutions said police received an image on September 18, 2022 of Moore leaving the premises and hopping over the fence.
Representing himself in court, Moore said he was going through a bad time and was a bit delirious.
Magistrate Ken Stanton said Moore had a long history of similar offending and sentenced him to two months jail, backdated to November 30, 2022. Moore has been in custody since then.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.