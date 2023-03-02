The Examiner
University of Tasmania parliamentary inquiry discusses 'standard' termination gag orders

IB
By Isabel Bird
Updated March 2 2023 - 2:20pm, first published 12:24pm
University of Tasmania 'gagged' its former employees

Former employees of the University of Tasmania were prevented from speaking out about the institution or the circumstances of their employment under "gag-orders", a parliamentary inquiry has heard.

